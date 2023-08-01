The Connecticut Sun (18-7) host the Minnesota Lynx (13-13) one game after DeWanna Bonner scored 31 points in the Sun's 87-83 loss to the Lynx. This contest airs on ESPN at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The matchup has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Lynx vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Lynx 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-12.7)

Connecticut (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.6

Lynx vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota is 13-12-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has played 26 games this season, and 14 of them have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx are eighth in the WNBA in points scored (80.5 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (85.3).

Minnesota is fifth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.5) and sixth in rebounds conceded (34.6).

In terms of turnovers, the Lynx are sixth in the WNBA in committing them (13.3 per game). They are ninth in forcing them (12.7 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Lynx are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.6). They are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 31.4%.

Defensively, the Lynx are worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.2. They are ninth in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.4%.

In 2023, Minnesota has taken 30.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 69.1% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 22.3% of Minnesota's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 77.7% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.