England will play China in Adelaide, Australia, in the last round of group-stage games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on August 1 at 7:00 AM ET.

This matchup will be available on FOX US,Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch England vs. China

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 1

Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Venue: Coopers Stadium

England Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Haiti July 22 W 1-0 Home Denmark July 28 W 1-0 Home China August 1 - Away

England's Recent Performance

England picked up a victory in its last match 1-0 over Denmark on July 28. was outshot in the matchup, 11 to seven.

England was led by Lauren James, who netted her side's goal versus .

James' Women's World Cup statline through two appearances for England includes one goal.

Rachel Daly has no goals, but has one assist for England in Women's World Cup action.

In two Women's World Cup matchups, Georgia Stanway has one goal.

England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Mary Earps #1

Lucy Bronze #2

Niamh Charles #3

Keira Walsh #4

Alex Greenwood #5

Millie Bright #6

Lauren James #7

Georgia Stanway #8

Rachel Daly #9

Ella Toone #10

Lauren Hemp #11

Jordan Nobbs #12

Hannah Hampton #13

Lotte Wubben-Moy #14

Esme Morgan #15

Jessica Carter #16

Laura Coombs #17

Chloe Kelly #18

Bethany England #19

Katie Zelem #20

Ellie Roebuck #21

Katie Robinson #22

Alessia Russo #23

China Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Denmark July 22 L 1-0 Away Haiti July 28 W 1-0 Home England August 1 - Home

China's Recent Performance

In its most recent action on July 28, China claimed a 1-0 victory over Haiti. China outshot Haiti nine to six.

Wang Shuang scored the lone goal for China on one shot.

In two Women's World Cup matches for China, Shuang has one goal (16th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

China's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster