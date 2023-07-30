The Kansas City Royals (31-75) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Minnesota Twins (54-52) on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (2-5) for the Twins and Ryan Yarbrough (3-5) for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (2-5, 4.62 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (3-5, 4.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins will hand the ball to Maeda (2-5) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 4.62, a 4.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.253.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Maeda has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Kenta Maeda vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 401 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .236 for the campaign with 96 home runs, 27th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-23 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough

Yarbrough makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 31-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.

Yarbrough has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Yarbrough will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 3.4 frames per outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Ryan Yarbrough vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has a collective .237 batting average, and is 21st in the league with 848 total hits and 17th in MLB play with 469 runs scored. They have the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.413) and are eighth in all of MLB with 140 home runs.

Yarbrough has pitched 1 2/3 innings without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Twins this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.