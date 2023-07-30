How to Watch the Twins vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Ryan Yarbrough will be starting for the Kansas City Royals when they take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Royals Player Props
|Twins vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Royals Odds
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are eighth in MLB action with 140 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota's .413 slugging percentage is 13th in baseball.
- The Twins' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
- Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (469 total runs).
- The Twins' .315 on-base percentage ranks 20th in baseball.
- Twins batters strike out 10.4 times per game, the most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.185).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Kenta Maeda (2-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Maeda is looking for his third straight quality start.
- Maeda will look to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 10 appearances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/25/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-7
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-7
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Miller
|7/28/2023
|Royals
|L 8-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|7/29/2023
|Royals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Lyles
|7/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryan Yarbrough
|8/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jack Flaherty
|8/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Miles Mikolas
|8/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Merrill Kelly
|8/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryne Nelson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.