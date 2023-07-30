Matt Wallner -- with an on-base percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

  • Wallner has two doubles, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .254.
  • Wallner has picked up a hit in eight of 21 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wallner has picked up an RBI in 19.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In nine of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 6
.325 AVG .105
.449 OBP .227
.675 SLG .105
6 XBH 0
4 HR 0
8 RBI 0
13/5 K/BB 7/2
1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.21 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Yarbrough (3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last outing on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
