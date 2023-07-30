Matt Wallner -- with an on-base percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has two doubles, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .254.

Wallner has picked up a hit in eight of 21 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in 19.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In nine of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 6 .325 AVG .105 .449 OBP .227 .675 SLG .105 6 XBH 0 4 HR 0 8 RBI 0 13/5 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings