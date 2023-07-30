Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Royals.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .248 with 10 doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
- Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (24 of 32), with more than one hit six times (18.8%).
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (15.6%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has driven in a run in 11 games this season (34.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 32 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.266
|AVG
|.220
|.293
|OBP
|.291
|.519
|SLG
|.320
|12
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|6
|20/3
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.21).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough (3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
