Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.304), slugging percentage (.399) and OPS (.704) this season.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (62 of 93), with at least two hits 18 times (19.4%).
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (12.9%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.2% of his games this season, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.5% of his games this season (33 of 93), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.229
|AVG
|.227
|.305
|OBP
|.303
|.382
|SLG
|.414
|16
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|23
|42/19
|K/BB
|52/20
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Yarbrough (3-5) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .266 batting average against him.
