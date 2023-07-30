After going 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBI in his last game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Ryan Yarbrough) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBI) against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton has 61 hits, which is best among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .206 with 33 extra-base hits.
  • Buxton has had a hit in 42 of 83 games this season (50.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 18.1% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Buxton has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (28.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (14.5%).
  • In 44.6% of his games this season (37 of 83), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 39
.216 AVG .194
.279 OBP .313
.506 SLG .351
19 XBH 14
14 HR 3
29 RBI 13
55/13 K/BB 51/22
4 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.21 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 127 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Yarbrough gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
