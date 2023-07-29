The field for the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities includes Zac Blair. The event is from July 27-30.

Zac Blair Insights

Blair has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Blair has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Blair has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Blair has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 28 -7 275 0 7 1 2 $2.2M

3M Open Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Blair has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,245 yards, 186 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Blair's Last Time Out

Blair was in the 93rd percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 2.8 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open ranked in the third percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Blair shot better than 71% of the golfers at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Blair carded a birdie or better on three of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Blair recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.4).

Blair's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the field average (4.9).

In that most recent competition, Blair's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Blair ended the Genesis Scottish Open registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.6 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Blair finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

