The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France will see Yuka Saso in the field from July 27-30 as the golfers battle the par-71, 6,527-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Saso at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Yuka Saso Insights

Saso has finished under par seven times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Saso has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Saso has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five tournaments.

Saso has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five events, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

This week Saso is looking for her fourth consecutive top-20 finish.

Saso will try to make the cut for the fourth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 23 -6 272 0 17 2 6 $1.6M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Evian Resort Golf Club measures 6,527 yards for this tournament, 490 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,017).

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -6.

The courses that Saso has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,566 yards, while Evian Resort Golf Club will be at 6,527 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Saso's Last Time Out

Saso was in the 47th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open ranked in the 52nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.22).

Saso was better than 96% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 5.02.

Saso did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Saso carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.0).

Saso recorded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that last outing, Saso's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Saso ended the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on four of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.8.

The field at the U.S. Women’s Open averaged 2.6 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Saso finished without one.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards Saso Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

