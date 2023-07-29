Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Willi Castro (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .241.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 53.9% of his games this season (41 of 76), with multiple hits 14 times (18.4%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (5.3%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has driven home a run in 18 games this season (23.7%), including more than one RBI in 3.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 29 of 76 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.231
|AVG
|.248
|.328
|OBP
|.317
|.407
|SLG
|.333
|12
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|9
|30/12
|K/BB
|39/9
|12
|SB
|12
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (1-12 with a 6.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.10 ERA ranks 64th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
