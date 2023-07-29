Tyler Duncan will compete from July 27-30 in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, taking on a par-71, 7,431-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Duncan at the 3M Open this week?

Tyler Duncan Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Duncan has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Duncan has had an average finish of 54th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Duncan hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 54th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 41 -8 278 0 11 2 2 $1.2M

3M Open Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Duncan placed 45th in his only finish.

Duncan has made the cut in one of his past three appearances at this tournament.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 414 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard par 71 for this week's event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Duncan has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,269 yards, 162 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship placed him in the 52nd percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Duncan was better than 85% of the golfers (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Duncan did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Duncan carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Duncan's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.2.

At that last outing, Duncan's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.9).

Duncan finished the Barbasol Championship with a birdie or better on five of eight par-5s, less than the field average, 6.2.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Duncan finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

+25000

