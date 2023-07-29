From July 27-30, Trevor Cone will hit the course at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota to compete in the 2023 3M Open. It's a par-71 that spans 7,431 yards, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 up for grabs.

Trevor Cone Insights

Cone has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Cone has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Cone has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five tournaments.

Cone has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 53 -3 282 0 11 1 1 $461,665

3M Open Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

TPC Twin Cities checks in at 7,431 yards, 118 yards longer than the average course Cone has played in the past year (7,313 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Cone's Last Time Out

Cone shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the 15th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which placed him in the 29th percentile among all competitors.

Cone shot better than 50% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

Cone carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Cone carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.2).

Cone's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the field average of 6.4.

In that most recent tournament, Cone's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Cone finished the Barracuda Championship recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Cone had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Cone Odds to Win: +30000

