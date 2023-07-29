Before the final round of the 3M Open, Sam Stevens is in 15th place at -9.

Sam Stevens Insights

Stevens has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Stevens has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Stevens has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 38 -4 277 0 17 2 2 $1.8M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Stevens finished 15th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this event.

The average course Stevens has played i the last year (7,299 yards) is 132 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

Stevens' Last Time Out

Stevens was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of competitors.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the 62nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Stevens shot better than 50% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Stevens carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the field averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Stevens carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Stevens recorded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

In that last outing, Stevens' showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Stevens finished the Barracuda Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Stevens recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

Stevens Odds to Win: +100000

All statistics in this article reflect Stevens' performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.