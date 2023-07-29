Ryan Brehm is ready for the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities (par-71) in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30. The purse is $7,800,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Brehm at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Ryan Brehm Insights

Brehm has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Brehm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Brehm has had an average finish of 53rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Brehm has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 48 -6 280 0 8 0 0 $470,953

3M Open Insights and Stats

Brehm has had an average finish of 41st with a personal best of 31st at this tournament.

Brehm has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

TPC Twin Cities checks in at 7,431 yards, 164 yards longer than the average course Brehm has played in the past year (7,267 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Brehm's Last Time Out

Brehm shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Barracuda Championship, which landed him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Brehm shot better than just 15% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

Brehm did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the field averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Brehm carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Brehm's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent tournament, Brehm had a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Brehm finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.3.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Brehm underperformed compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

