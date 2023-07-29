Held from July 27-30, Richy Werenski is set to compete in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Looking to bet on Werenski at the 3M Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Richy Werenski Insights

Werenski has finished better than par seven times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Werenski has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Werenski has had an average finish of 50th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Werenski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 50th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 32 -8 277 0 11 0 0 $703,720

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Werenski's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 25th.

Werenski has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 414 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard par 71 for this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Werenski has played in the past year has been 153 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Werenski's Last Time Out

Werenski finished in the fourth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was below average, putting him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Werenski shot better than only 29% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

Werenski did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Werenski recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Werenski's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent competition, Werenski had a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Werenski finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Werenski finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Werenski Odds to Win: +50000

