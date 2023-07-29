Player prop bet odds for Justin Turner and others are available when the Boston Red Sox visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Turner Stats

Turner has 108 hits with 24 doubles, 16 home runs, 38 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .286/.356/.476 slash line so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has put up 98 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.329/.520 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Braves Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

