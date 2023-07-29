The field for the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will feature Nicolas Echavarria. The par-71 course spans 7,431 yards and the purse is $7,800,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 27-30.

Looking to place a wager on Echavarria at the 3M Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Nicolas Echavarria Insights

Echavarria has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Echavarria has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his most recent 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Echavarria has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 26 -10 275 1 5 1 1 $951,627

3M Open Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Echavarria will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,293 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Echavarria's Last Time Out

Echavarria was in the 17th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

Echavarria shot better than only 15% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Echavarria failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Echavarria carded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Echavarria's six birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the field average (6.4).

At that last competition, Echavarria's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Echavarria finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.3.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Echavarria finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

