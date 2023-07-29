The 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will include Nick Watney in the field from July 27-30 as the golfers battle the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 at stake.

Nick Watney Insights

Watney has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Watney has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Watney has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Watney has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 50 -4 282 0 7 0 0 $265,920

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Watney's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 23rd.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Watney has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,291 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Watney's Last Time Out

Watney was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 99th percentile of competitors.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was poor, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

Watney was better than just 1% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Watney recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the field averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Watney did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Watney's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent competition, Watney's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Watney ended the Barracuda Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Watney recorded four bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Watney Odds to Win: +100000

