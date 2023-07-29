Michael Gligic will play in the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Gligic at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Michael Gligic Insights

Gligic has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Gligic has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five events, Gligic has had an average finish of 56th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Gligic has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 54 -5 281 0 6 0 0 $93,671

3M Open Insights and Stats

Gligic has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 30th.

In his most recent three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Gligic has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,293 yards, 138 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Gligic's Last Time Out

Gligic was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 52nd percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which placed him in the 62nd percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Gligic shot better than 50% of the competitors (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Gligic fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Gligic had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Gligic's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent tournament, Gligic had a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Gligic ended the Barracuda Championship registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Gligic underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Gligic Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

