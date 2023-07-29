The field at the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will feature Max McGreevy. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a piece of the $7,800,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,431-yard course from July 27-30.

Looking to place a bet on McGreevy at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Max McGreevy Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, McGreevy has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

McGreevy has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, McGreevy has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

McGreevy has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 40 -5 280 0 7 1 2 $565,949

3M Open Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 7,431 yards this week, 414 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC Twin Cities checks in at 7,431 yards, 166 yards longer than the average course McGreevy has played in the past year (7,265 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

McGreevy's Last Time Out

McGreevy was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the 39th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

McGreevy shot better than 50% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

McGreevy carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, McGreevy had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

McGreevy's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that most recent competition, McGreevy's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

McGreevy finished the Barracuda Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, McGreevy carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards McGreevy Odds to Win: +100000

