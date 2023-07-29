Matthias Schwab will be among those playing the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30.

Matthias Schwab Insights

Schwab has finished better than par six times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Schwab has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Schwab finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

Schwab finished 83rd in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 52 -3 281 0 12 0 1 $456,768

3M Open Insights and Stats

Schwab has had an average finish of 52nd at this tournament in two appearances, including a personal best 32nd-place.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Schwab has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,255 yards, 176 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Schwab's Last Time Out

Schwab shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of the field.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was below average, putting him in the 29th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Schwab was better than just 29% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Schwab fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Schwab carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Schwab's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent tournament, Schwab's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Schwab finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 4.3.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Schwab finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

