On Saturday, Matt Wallner (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .268 with two doubles, four home runs and six walks.

In 40.0% of his 20 games this season, Wallner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 15.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Wallner has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (45.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 5 .325 AVG .125 .449 OBP .222 .675 SLG .125 6 XBH 0 4 HR 0 8 RBI 0 13/5 K/BB 6/1 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings