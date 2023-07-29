Lanto Griffin will compete at the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at the par-71, 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30.

Looking to bet on Griffin at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Lanto Griffin Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Griffin has finished under par six times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Griffin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five events, Griffin's average finish has been 58th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Griffin has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 49 -1 286 0 6 0 0 $270,098

3M Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 414 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

TPC Twin Cities checks in at 7,431 yards, 101 yards longer than the average course Griffin has played in the past year (7,330 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 49th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.95).

Griffin was better than 85% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.60.

Griffin recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Griffin had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.6).

Griffin's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average (6.4).

In that most recent outing, Griffin's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Griffin ended the John Deere Classic carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Griffin finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +25000

