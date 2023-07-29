Kevin Roy will compete at the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities, taking place from July 27-30.

Kevin Roy Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Roy has finished below par on 11 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Roy has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Roy has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Roy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 38 -7 278 0 8 0 0 $301,126

3M Open Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Roy will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,309 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Roy's Last Time Out

Roy finished in the 59th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 3.91 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 80th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Roy shot better than 75% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Roy recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Roy had four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Roy had more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

In that last tournament, Roy's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Roy finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.3.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Roy finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

