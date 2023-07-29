Kevin Chappell will play at the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities, taking place from July 27-30.

Kevin Chappell Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Chappell has shot below par five times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Chappell has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Chappell has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

In his past five appearances, Chappell has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 28 -8 277 0 6 0 0 $273,436

3M Open Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

TPC Twin Cities checks in at 7,431 yards, 159 yards longer than the average course Chappell has played in the past year (7,272 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Chappell's Last Time Out

Chappell finished in the 52nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 85th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Chappell shot better than 50% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Chappell carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Chappell had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Chappell's eight birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the field average (6.4).

In that last outing, Chappell carded a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Chappell finished the Barracuda Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Chappell finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

Course: TPC Twin Cities

Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

