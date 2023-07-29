From July 27-30, Kelly Kraft will hit the course at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota to play in the 2023 3M Open. It's a par-71 that spans 7,431 yards, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Kraft at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kelly Kraft Insights

Kraft has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Kraft has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Kraft's average finish has been 39th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Kraft hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 39th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 50 -6 278 0 9 0 0 $284,467

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Kraft's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 11th.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Kraft will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,296 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Kraft's Last Time Out

Kraft was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging par to finish in the 59th percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the 39th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Kraft was better than just 29% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

Kraft carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Kraft had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Kraft's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that last outing, Kraft's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Kraft ended the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Kraft underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Kraft Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.