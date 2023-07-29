Kaito Onishi will compete from July 27-30 in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, taking on a par-71, 7,431-yard course.

Kaito Onishi Insights

Over his last eight rounds, Onishi has shot under par once, while also posting one round with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Onishi has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

In his past three events, Onishi finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past three tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Onishi hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past three tournaments, with an average finish of 76th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 76 +9 289 0 1 0 0 $18,040

3M Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 414 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard par 71 for this week's event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Onishi has played in the past year has been 299 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Onishi's Last Time Out

Onishi was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the seventh percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.95).

Onishi was better than 35% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.6.

Onishi carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Onishi had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.6).

Onishi's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average (6.4).

At that last tournament, Onishi had a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Onishi ended the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Onishi finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Onishi Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

