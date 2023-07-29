Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Saturday, Joey Gallo (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .175 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.
- Gallo has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (19.8%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 81 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.179
|AVG
|.171
|.287
|OBP
|.292
|.393
|SLG
|.496
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|13
|RBI
|19
|55/16
|K/BB
|58/19
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (1-12 with a 6.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.10), 46th in WHIP (1.282), and 59th in K/9 (6.4).
