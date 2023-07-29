Joel Dahmen is part of the field from July 27-30 in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, taking on a par-71, 7,431-yard course.

Looking to wager on Dahmen at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Joel Dahmen Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Dahmen has finished better than par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Dahmen has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Dahmen has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

In his past five events, Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 38 -4 279 0 15 2 4 $1.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards for this tournament, 414 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Dahmen will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,285 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Dahmen's Last Time Out

Dahmen was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Dahmen shot better than 71% of the golfers (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Dahmen carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Dahmen carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Dahmen's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the field average of 6.4.

In that last competition, Dahmen's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Dahmen ended the Barracuda Championship recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Dahmen finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Dahmen Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.