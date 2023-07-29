The 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will have Jimmy Walker in the field from July 27-30 as the competitors battle the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Walker at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jimmy Walker Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Walker has scored better than par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Walker has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Walker's average finish has been 41st.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Walker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 32 -6 278 0 10 0 0 $1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

Walker has one top-20 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 11th.

Walker has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Walker has played i the last year (7,286 yards) is 145 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker finished in the 52nd percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.2 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which landed him in the 10th percentile among all competitors.

Walker was better than only 0% of the golfers at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Walker carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Walker had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.4).

Walker's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the tournament average (4.9).

In that last outing, Walker's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Walker finished the Genesis Scottish Open recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.6 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Walker recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (0.6).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Walker Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.