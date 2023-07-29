Held from July 27-30, Jim Herman is set to compete in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Looking to bet on Herman at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Jim Herman Insights

Herman has finished under par five times and scored three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 14 rounds.

Herman has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Herman's average finish has been 67th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Herman has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 52 -4 280 0 8 0 0 $294,889

3M Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than average.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Herman has played in the past year has been 156 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Herman's Last Time Out

Herman finished in the 55th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.3 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Barbasol Championship, which placed him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Herman shot better than 46% of the competitors at the Barbasol Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.5.

Herman recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Herman had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Herman's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the field average of 5.2.

At that last tournament, Herman's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.9).

Herman ended the Barbasol Championship with a birdie or better on five of eight par-5s, fewer than the field average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Herman carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Herman Odds to Win: +75000

