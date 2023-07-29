The 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30 will feature Jason Dufner as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Dufner at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jason Dufner Insights

Dufner has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has not finished a single of his last 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Dufner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Dufner's average finish has been 36th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Dufner has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 49 -3 283 0 10 0 0 $315,515

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

Dufner has had an average finish of 42nd with a personal best of 28th at this tournament.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Dufner has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,299 yards, 132 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Dufner's Last Time Out

Dufner was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 69th percentile on par 4s at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 40 holes.

Dufner was better than 65% of the golfers at the Barbasol Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.5.

Dufner shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Dufner recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Dufner's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.2.

In that last outing, Dufner had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Dufner finished the Barbasol Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with 11 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Dufner carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Dufner Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.