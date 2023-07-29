Henry Lebioda will hit the course at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open from July 27-30, looking to conquer the par-71, 7,431-yard course with $7,800,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Lebioda at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Henry Lebioda Insights

Lebioda has finished better than par seven times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lebioda has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five appearances, Lebioda finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Lebioda has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 44 -4 283 0 5 0 0 $225,133

3M Open Insights and Stats

Lebioda has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 25th.

Lebioda has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Lebioda has played i the last year (7,315 yards) is 116 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Lebioda's Last Time Out

Lebioda was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Barbasol Championship, which landed him in the 52nd percentile of the field.

Lebioda was better than 46% of the golfers at the Barbasol Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.5.

Lebioda did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Lebioda recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Lebioda's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the tournament average (5.2).

At that last outing, Lebioda's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.9).

Lebioda ended the Barbasol Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, less than the tournament average, 6.2.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lebioda finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Lebioda Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

