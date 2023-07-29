The 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities will have Harry Hall in the field in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30, up against the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 at stake.

Harry Hall Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hall has shot under par nine times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Hall has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Hall's average finish has been 50th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Hall has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 37 -7 277 0 16 1 3 $866,819

3M Open Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 7,431 yards this week, 414 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Hall has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,280 yards, 151 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall finished in the 30th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the eighth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Hall shot better than only 29% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.53.

Hall failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Hall had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Hall's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the field average of 6.4.

At that most recent tournament, Hall's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Hall finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Hall finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

