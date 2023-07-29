The 3M Open is entering the final round, and Frankie Capan is currently in 55th with a score of -4.

Looking to place a wager on Frankie Capan at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Frankie Capan Insights

Capan has finished under par three times and scored three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Capan has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last seven rounds.

In his past three events, Capan has not finished in the top 20.

The past three times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Capan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past three events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 55 -4 209 0 1 0 0 $0

3M Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Capan played this event was in 2023, and he finished 55th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards, 412 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

The average course Capan has played in the past year has been four yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

Capan's Last Time Out

Capan finished in the 22nd percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.30 strokes.

His 4.30-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 12th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.15).

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Capan shot better than only 4% of the competitors (averaging 5.33 strokes).

Capan fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Capan recorded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.6).

Capan failed to card a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open. The tournament average was 4.1.

At that last outing, Capan's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Capan ended the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Capan carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.4).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Capan's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

