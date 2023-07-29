Estanislao Goya will play at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota in the 2023 3M Open from July 27-30. The par-71 course spans 7,431 yards and the purse available is $7,800,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Goya at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Estanislao Goya Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Goya has finished below par on 14 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 18 rounds.

Goya has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Goya's average finish has been 43rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Goya has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Goya hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 46 -6 280 0 15 0 0 $422,226

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Goya will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,311 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Goya's Last Time Out

Goya was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging par to finish in the 59th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which placed him in the 39th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Goya shot better than 50% of the golfers (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Goya recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Goya had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Goya had more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

In that most recent outing, Goya's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Goya finished the Barracuda Championship carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Goya fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Goya Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.