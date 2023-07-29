Dylan Wu is part of the field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open, taking place from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Wu at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Dylan Wu Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Wu has shot below par on nine occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Wu has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Wu has had an average finish of 28th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 34 -6 279 0 16 0 1 $1.2M

3M Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

Wu will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,280 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu finished in the eighth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.2 strokes.

He averaged 4.2 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which placed him in the 10th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Wu shot better than 90% of the competitors (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Wu failed to record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Wu recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.4).

Wu's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the tournament average (4.9).

In that most recent competition, Wu's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Wu ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.6 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Wu finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

