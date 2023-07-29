The 3M Open is entering the final round, and Doug Ghim is currently in 15th with a score of -9.

Looking to wager on Doug Ghim at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Doug Ghim Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Ghim has shot below par on 14 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in six rounds.

Ghim has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Ghim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 33 -7 272 0 13 0 0 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Ghim's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 three times, and his average finish has been 16th.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

The most recent time Ghim played this event was in 2023, and he finished 15th.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 412 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Ghim has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,276 yards, 155 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

Ghim's Last Time Out

Ghim shot below average on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.30 strokes to finish in the first percentile of the field.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open was poor, putting him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Ghim was better than just 15% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.64.

Ghim did not record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Ghim carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.4).

Ghim's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the tournament average of 4.9.

In that most recent tournament, Ghim carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Ghim finished the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 3.6.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Ghim finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Ghim Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Ghim's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.