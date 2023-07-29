Doc Redman will be at the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at the par-71, 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30.

Looking to bet on Redman at the 3M Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Doc Redman Insights

Redman has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

Redman has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

Redman has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

In his past five events, Redman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 34 -8 276 0 8 0 1 $471,014

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

Redman did not make the cut in any of his last three trips to this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than average.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Redman has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,280 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Redman's Last Time Out

Redman was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the 53rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Redman was better than 50% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Redman did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Redman had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.2).

Redman's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that last competition, Redman carded a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Redman finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.3.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Redman carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Redman Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.