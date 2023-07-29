The 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities will have David Hearn as part of the field in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30, up against the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 at stake.

David Hearn Insights

Hearn has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hearn has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Hearn has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 0 0 0 0 $0

3M Open Insights and Stats

Hearn has an average finishing position of 58th in his past four appearances at this event.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Hearn will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,325 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Hearn's Last Time Out

Hearn finished in the 27th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.2 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Barbasol Championship, which placed him in the 11th percentile among all competitors.

Hearn shot better than only 18% of the field at the Barbasol Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.5.

Hearn did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Hearn carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Hearn's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.2.

In that last outing, Hearn's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.9).

Hearn finished the Barbasol Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Hearn had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Hearn Odds to Win: +100000

