Cody Gribble will be at the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at the par-71, 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30.

Cody Gribble Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Gribble has scored better than par 10 times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Gribble has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Gribble's average finish has been 43rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Gribble has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 44 -4 282 0 11 0 2 $557,163

3M Open Insights and Stats

Gribble did not make the cut in either of his last two trips to this event.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this week's event.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Gribble will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,343 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Gribble's Last Time Out

Gribble was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of the field.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was below average, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Gribble was better than only 6% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Gribble fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Gribble carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Gribble's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the field average (6.4).

At that last competition, Gribble's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Gribble finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, less than the field average, 4.3.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Gribble recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

