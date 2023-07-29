Chesson Hadley will play from July 27-30 in the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, taking on a par-71, 7,431-yard course.

Looking to wager on Hadley at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Chesson Hadley Insights

Hadley has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Hadley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Hadley has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Hadley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 29 -8 276 0 11 0 2 $1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Hadley's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 34th.

Hadley has made the cut two times in his previous four entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this tournament.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Hadley has played i the last year (7,255 yards) is 176 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Hadley's Last Time Out

Hadley finished in the 52nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 3.80 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 96th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Hadley was better than 50% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.53.

Hadley shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Hadley recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Hadley's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last competition, Hadley's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Hadley finished the Barracuda Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hadley finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Hadley Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.