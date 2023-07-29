Charley Hoffman is part of the field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open, taking place from July 27-30.

Looking to place a bet on Hoffman at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Charley Hoffman Insights

Hoffman has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hoffman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Hoffman's average finish has been 48th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Hoffman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 48th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 39 -6 278 0 11 0 1 $838,610

3M Open Insights and Stats

Hoffman fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Hoffman has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,280 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Hoffman's Last Time Out

Hoffman shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.91 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 80th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Hoffman shot better than 71% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.53.

Hoffman fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Hoffman had six bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Hoffman's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent outing, Hoffman had a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Hoffman finished the Barracuda Championship carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Hoffman recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Hoffman Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

