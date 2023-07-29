Chad Ramey is part of the field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open, taking place from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Ramey at the 3M Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Chad Ramey Insights

Ramey has finished below par on 17 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 20 rounds.

Ramey has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five tournaments, Ramey has finished in the top 20 twice.

In his past five events, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Ramey has made the cut in five consecutive tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 38 -6 278 0 15 0 0 $958,288

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Ramey has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,258 yards, 173 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Ramey's Last Time Out

Ramey was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 85th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Ramey shot better than only 29% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Ramey carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Ramey carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Ramey recorded more birdies or better (15) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Ramey had a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Ramey ended the Barracuda Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Ramey underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Ramey Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.