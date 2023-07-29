The field for the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota features Callum Tarren. The par-71 course spans 7,431 yards and the purse is $7,800,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 27-30.

Looking to place a bet on Tarren at the 3M Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Callum Tarren Insights

Tarren has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Tarren's average finish has been 35th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Tarren has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 31 -6 278 0 12 1 1 $1.4M

3M Open Insights and Stats

TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards for this tournament, 414 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Tarren has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,259 yards, 172 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Tarren's Last Time Out

Tarren was above average on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 2.80 strokes to finish in the 93rd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.35 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which placed him in the third percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Tarren was better than only 15% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Tarren carded a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Tarren did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Tarren failed to record a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open. The field average was 4.9.

In that last tournament, Tarren posted a bogey or worse on seven of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Tarren finished the Genesis Scottish Open recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.6 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Tarren finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

