Brice Garnett will hit the course at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open from July 27-30, looking to conquer the par-71, 7,431-yard course with $7,800,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Garnett at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brice Garnett Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Garnett has shot below par on 12 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Garnett has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Garnett has had an average finish of 49th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Garnett hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 49th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 46 -6 280 0 13 0 1 $415,021

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

Garnett has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 24th.

In his last four attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

TPC Twin Cities will play at 7,431 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Garnett has played in the past year has been 130 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Garnett's Last Time Out

Garnett shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 30th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.32 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Barracuda Championship, which placed him in the third percentile among all competitors.

Garnett was better than 50% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Garnett recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Garnett had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Garnett's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the field average (6.4).

In that most recent competition, Garnett's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Garnett finished the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Garnett had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Garnett Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.