Brian Gay is set for the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities (par-71) in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30. The purse is $7,800,000.00.

Brian Gay Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Gay has finished under par twice, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Gay has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Gay finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Gay has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 32 -8 279 0 2 0 0 $156,313

3M Open Insights and Stats

Gay placed 56th in his lone recent finish at this event in four trips.

Gay has one made cut in his past four appearances at this tournament.

TPC Twin Cities will play at 7,431 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Gay will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,112 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Gay's Last Time Out

Gay was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Gay shot better than only 5% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

Gay recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Gay carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

Gay recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that last tournament, Gay's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Gay ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 2.9.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Gay carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.6).

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Gay Odds to Win: +100000

