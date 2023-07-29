Brent Grant is in the field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open, taking place from July 27-30.

Brent Grant Insights

Grant has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Grant has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Grant's average finish has been 48th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Grant has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 40 -6 280 0 9 0 1 $356,366

3M Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this week's event.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Grant has played in the past year has been 124 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 87th percentile on par 4s at the Barracuda Championship, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 44 holes.

Grant shot better than 50% of the competitors at the Barracuda Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.53.

Grant shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Grant recorded six bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Grant's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were more than the field average (6.4).

At that most recent outing, Grant's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Grant ended the Barracuda Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Grant recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

