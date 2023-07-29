The field at the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will feature Ben Martin. He and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $7,800,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,431-yard course from July 27-30.

Looking to place a bet on Martin at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Ben Martin Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Martin has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Martin has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Martin has had an average finish of 53rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 38 -6 278 0 17 1 3 $1.3M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Martin finished below the cut line in each of his last three trips to this tournament.

At 7,431 yards, TPC Twin Cities is set up as a par-71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Twin Cities, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Martin will take to the 7,431-yard course this week at TPC Twin Cities after having played courses with an average length of 7,255 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Martin's Last Time Out

Martin shot poorly on the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.1 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of the field.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open ranked in the 28th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Martin was better than 98% of the golfers (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Martin recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Martin recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Martin carded more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 4.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At that last outing, Martin posted a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Martin ended the Genesis Scottish Open recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.6 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Martin finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Martin Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

